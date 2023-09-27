On Wednesday, Connor Wong (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.5% of his 112 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 39.3% of his games this season (44 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .269 AVG .210 .327 OBP .261 .429 SLG .369 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 61/12 K/BB 67/10 6 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings