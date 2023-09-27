Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.5% of his 112 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 39.3% of his games this season (44 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.269
|AVG
|.210
|.327
|OBP
|.261
|.429
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|61/12
|K/BB
|67/10
|6
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Glasnow (9-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
