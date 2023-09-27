On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Turner has gotten a hit in 99 of 142 games this season (69.7%), with at least two hits on 45 occasions (31.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (15.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (67 of 142), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 69 .295 AVG .253 .349 OBP .340 .472 SLG .440 27 XBH 26 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 47/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

