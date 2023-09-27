Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 99 of 142 games this season (69.7%), with at least two hits on 45 occasions (31.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (15.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (67 of 142), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|69
|.295
|AVG
|.253
|.349
|OBP
|.340
|.472
|SLG
|.440
|27
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|47/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
