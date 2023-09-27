Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 93 of 149 games this year (62.4%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (31.5%).
- In 29 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Devers has an RBI in 61 of 149 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 149 games this year, and more than once 19 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.276
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.472
|SLG
|.538
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|51
|51/30
|K/BB
|72/30
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
