The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 93 of 149 games this year (62.4%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (31.5%).

In 29 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Devers has an RBI in 61 of 149 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 70 of 149 games this year, and more than once 19 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .276 AVG .264 .355 OBP .344 .472 SLG .538 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 51 51/30 K/BB 72/30 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings