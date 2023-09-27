Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) against the Boston Red Sox (76-81) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (9-7) for the Rays and Brayan Bello (12-10) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 26-23 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (761 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule