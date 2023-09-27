Red Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) against the Boston Red Sox (76-81) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (9-7) for the Rays and Brayan Bello (12-10) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 26-23 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (761 total runs).
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Tanner Houck vs Zach Eflin
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
|September 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Kyle Gibson
|October 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
