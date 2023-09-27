Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and projected starter Brayan Bello on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 181 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 761 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Bello (12-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Bello has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

