Boston Red Sox (76-81) will take on the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (9-7, 3.76 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the Red Sox's game against the Rays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 83, or 65.9%, of the 126 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 77-33 (70%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 26-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Bobby Dalbec 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Trevor Story 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.