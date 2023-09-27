The Boston Red Sox (76-81) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-7) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (12-10) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (9-7, 3.76 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Bello is looking to pick up his 16th quality start of the season in this game.

Bello has 20 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Brayan Bello vs. Rays

He meets a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 832 total runs scored while batting .259 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .443 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 223 home runs (sixth in the league).

Bello has thrown 12 innings, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 12 against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (9-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 20 starts, Glasnow has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .261 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .430 (seventh in the league) with 181 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox two times this season, allowing them to go 7-for-41 with three doubles, two triples and two RBI in 11 1/3 innings.

