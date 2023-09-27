After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .191.

In 47.2% of his games this season (17 of 36), Story has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In five games this season (13.9%), Story has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .268 AVG .114 .297 OBP .173 .423 SLG .171 7 XBH 4 2 HR 0 7 RBI 3 24/2 K/BB 26/5 5 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings