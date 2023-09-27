Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .191.
- In 47.2% of his games this season (17 of 36), Story has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In five games this season (13.9%), Story has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.268
|AVG
|.114
|.297
|OBP
|.173
|.423
|SLG
|.171
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|24/2
|K/BB
|26/5
|5
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (9-7) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.