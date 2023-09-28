The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .265 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 90 of 136 games this year (66.2%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (27.9%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 38 games this season (27.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 64 games this year (47.1%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 65 .279 AVG .250 .342 OBP .309 .454 SLG .395 33 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 47/21 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings