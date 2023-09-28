Bobby Dalbec vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Bobby Dalbec, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec is hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), Dalbec has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Dalbec has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|11
|.154
|AVG
|.308
|.214
|OBP
|.379
|.154
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.25 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8).
