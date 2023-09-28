The Boston Red Sox and Bobby Dalbec, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec is hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), Dalbec has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Dalbec has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 11 .154 AVG .308 .214 OBP .379 .154 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings