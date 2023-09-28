Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dedham High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Millis, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medway High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
David Prouty High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwood High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.