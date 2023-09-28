If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dedham High School at Millis High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
  • Location: Millis, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Medway High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
  • Location: Westwood, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

David Prouty High School at Millis High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Millis, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood High School at Medfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Medfield, MA
  • Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Westwood, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

