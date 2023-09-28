If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dedham High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28

6:30 PM ET on September 28 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Medway High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

David Prouty High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Franklin, MA

Franklin, MA Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational

Mayflower - Large Vocational How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Xaverian Brothers High School