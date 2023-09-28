Dean Kremer and Chris Sale are the projected starters when the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox play on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. A 7-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 7 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 27-34, a 44.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of its 156 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 37-40 29-30 47-51 53-63 23-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.