Boston Red Sox (76-82) will play the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 28 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to upset. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 79 times and won 54, or 68.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Orioles have a 45-17 record (winning 72.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 26-24 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Bobby Dalbec 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Justin Turner 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.