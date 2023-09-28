Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox (76-82) visit the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) in AL East play, at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.
The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (12-5) versus the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).
Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.42 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
- Sale has collected six quality starts this year.
- Sale will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.
Chris Sale vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and ranks 16th in home runs hit (182) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1382 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 799 runs.
- In 12 innings over three appearances against the Orioles this season, Sale has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP while his opponents are batting .407.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- Kremer (12-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333 in 31 games this season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Kremer has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 23 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.333 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Dean Kremer vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB with 761 runs scored this season. They have a .260 batting average this campaign with 181 home runs (17th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in two games, and they have gone 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over 8 2/3 innings.
