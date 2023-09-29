Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Adam Duvall (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks while batting .248.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this year (22.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (42.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Rob Refsnyder
- Click Here for Bobby Dalbec
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Justin Turner
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.278
|AVG
|.219
|.337
|OBP
|.274
|.596
|SLG
|.475
|25
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|52/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Means (1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.60 ERA and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .150 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.