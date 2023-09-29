Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Barnstable County, Massachusetts and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Bourne High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Joseph Case High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Swansea, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
