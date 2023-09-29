Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Bristol County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Bourne High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Joseph Case High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Swansea, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bridgewater High School at Seekonk High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Seekonk, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
