If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Bristol County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Bourne High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Joseph Case High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Swansea, MA

Swansea, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bridgewater High School at Seekonk High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Seekonk, MA

Seekonk, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Franklin, MA

Franklin, MA Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational

Mayflower - Large Vocational How to Stream: Watch Here

Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School