Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dukes County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dukes County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Dukes County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Martha's Vineyard Regional High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Martha's Vineyard Regional High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on September 29
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
