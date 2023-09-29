Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Hampden County, Massachusetts. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Longmeadow High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Longmeadow High School at Northampton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Northampton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Agawam, MA
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.