Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .274.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 143 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.5% of those games.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.1% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (16.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 69 .293 AVG .253 .347 OBP .340 .469 SLG .440 27 XBH 26 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 49/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings