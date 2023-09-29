Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Norfolk County

    • Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Somerville High School at Malden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Greater Boston
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holliston High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Grafton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Tyngsborough High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Tyngsborough, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concord Carlisle School at Malden Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Tyngsboro, MA
    • Conference: Commonwealth - Upper
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.