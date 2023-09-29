Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Somerville High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Greater Boston

Greater Boston How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliston High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord Carlisle School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School