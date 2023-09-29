Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Somerville High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliston High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord Carlisle School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Tyngsboro, MA
- Conference: Commonwealth - Upper
- How to Stream: Watch Here
