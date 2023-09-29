Pablo Reyes vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Pablo Reyes (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .286 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.2% of his games this year, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.300
|AVG
|.268
|.340
|OBP
|.321
|.400
|SLG
|.352
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|5/6
|3
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Orioles surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .150 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.