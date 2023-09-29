At +8000, the New England Patriots are No. 18 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 29.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Patriots much lower (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Patriots have had the 16th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

New England Betting Insights

New England has one win against the spread this year.

One of the Patriots' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Defensively, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 270.3 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (342.7 yards per game).

The Patriots rank 26th in scoring offense (17.3 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Patriots Impact Players

In three games, Mac Jones has passed for 748 yards (249.3 per game), with five TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.8%.

On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and gained 53 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Stevenson also has 10 catches for 77 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Kendrick Bourne has scored two times, catching 14 balls for 139 yards (46.3 per game).

In the passing game, Hunter Henry has scored two times, hauling in 13 balls for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Matthew Judon has compiled 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in three games for the Patriots.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.