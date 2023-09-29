Nick Pivetta will start for the Boston Red Sox looking to shut down Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-135). An 8-run over/under is set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those games.

Boston is 24-20 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 157 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 37-41 29-30 47-52 53-64 23-18

