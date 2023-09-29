The Boston Red Sox (76-83) carry a five-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Baltimore Orioles (100-59), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send John Means (1-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (9-9) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Means - BAL (1-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox will send Pivetta (9-9) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 4.25 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 37 games this season. Opposing batters have a .211 batting average against him.

Pivetta is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Pivetta will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 14 of his 37 outings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Means

The Orioles will hand the ball to Means (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.60 and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .150 in three games this season.

Means will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

