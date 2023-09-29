The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks while batting .253.

Refsnyder has had a hit in 37 of 80 games this season (46.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 80 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 24 of 80 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .250 AVG .255 .342 OBP .392 .323 SLG .314 6 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 16 24/11 K/BB 23/21 2 SB 5

