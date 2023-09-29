Rob Refsnyder vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks while batting .253.
- Refsnyder has had a hit in 37 of 80 games this season (46.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 80 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 24 of 80 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.342
|OBP
|.392
|.323
|SLG
|.314
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|24/11
|K/BB
|23/21
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Means (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .150 against him.
