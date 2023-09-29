Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 3
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-4.5)
|159.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 19-23-0 ATS this season.
- The Sun have covered 24 times in 43 games with a spread this year.
- New York has been favored by 4.5 points or more 37 times this season, and covered the spread in 17 of those games.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- A total of 24 out of the Liberty's 42 games this season have hit the over.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 24 out of 43 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.