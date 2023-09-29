The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-4.5) 159.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 19-23-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sun have covered 24 times in 43 games with a spread this year.
  • New York has been favored by 4.5 points or more 37 times this season, and covered the spread in 17 of those games.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • A total of 24 out of the Liberty's 42 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 24 out of 43 times this year.

