The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-4.5) 159.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 19-23-0 ATS this season.

The Sun have covered 24 times in 43 games with a spread this year.

New York has been favored by 4.5 points or more 37 times this season, and covered the spread in 17 of those games.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

A total of 24 out of the Liberty's 42 games this season have hit the over.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 24 out of 43 times this year.

