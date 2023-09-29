The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .197.

Story has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 38 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.8% of those games.

In 38 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Story has driven in a run in five games this year (13.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .274 AVG .122 .312 OBP .177 .425 SLG .176 7 XBH 4 2 HR 0 7 RBI 3 25/3 K/BB 26/5 6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings