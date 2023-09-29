Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Worcester County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Holliston High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Prouty High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County Technical High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westborough High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
