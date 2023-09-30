Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson

FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .244 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.

Duvall has recorded a hit in 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had an RBI in 36 games this year (40.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .278 AVG .213 .337 OBP .268 .596 SLG .463 25 XBH 21 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 53/10 1 SB 3

