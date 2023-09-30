Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .263 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 90 of 137 games this season (65.7%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (27.7%).
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 38 games this year (27.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|66
|.279
|AVG
|.246
|.342
|OBP
|.304
|.454
|SLG
|.388
|33
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|42/24
|K/BB
|49/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.