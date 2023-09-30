Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 30, when the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Eagles. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Boston College vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+3.5) Over (52.5) Boston College 32, Virginia 30

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 62.3% chance to win.

The Eagles have won once against the spread this year.

Boston College has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Eagles and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Boston College games this season.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Cavaliers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Virginia is 2-2 against the spread.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Virginia games this season have averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 4.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Eagles vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boston College 28 35.5 28 28.7 28 56 Virginia 20.8 37.8 28 30 14 42

