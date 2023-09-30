The Boston College Eagles (1-3) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Boston College is putting up 400.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 63rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles rank 106th, allowing 413.5 yards per game. This season has been hard for Virginia on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 20.8 points per contest (22nd-worst) and allowing 37.8 points per game (ninth-worst).

Boston College vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Boston College Virginia 400.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (105th) 413.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (104th) 158.0 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.3 (126th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.3 (51st) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College so far this season. He has 909 passing yards, completing 57.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 280 yards (70.0 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 206 yards (51.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's team-high 246 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 23 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught 20 passes while averaging 53.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 11 catches for 174 yards, an average of 43.5 yards per contest.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has recored 923 passing yards, or 230.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.3 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball 29 times for 100 yards (25.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 103 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on five catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Perris Jones has rushed for 92 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 68 yards.

Malik Washington has collected 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 459 (114.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has put together a 267-yard season so far. He's caught 22 passes on 37 targets.

