Boston College vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Boston College Eagles (1-3) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Virginia matchup.
Boston College vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Boston College vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-3.5)
|54.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-3.5)
|54.5
|-178
|+146
Week 5 Odds
Boston College vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Virginia has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
