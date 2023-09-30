The Boston College Eagles (1-3) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Virginia matchup.

Boston College vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-3.5) 54.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-3.5) 54.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Boston College vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Virginia has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.