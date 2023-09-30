The Boston College Eagles (1-3) are favored by 3.5 points when they play host to the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) in ACC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The contest's point total is 53.5.

Boston College ranks 63rd in total offense (400.3 yards per game) and 105th in total defense (413.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Virginia ranks 105th in total yards per game (333.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 418.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Boston College vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boston College -3.5 -110 -110 53.5 -105 -115 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Each of Boston College's four games with a set total have hit the over.

Boston College has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Boston College has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 909 yards, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 280 yards (70 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 206 yards (51.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's team-leading 246 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 23 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has put together a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 25 targets.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 11 catches for 174 yards, an average of 43.5 yards per contest.

Neto Okpala has one sack to lead the team, and also has two TFL and seven tackles.

Vinny DePalma is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 22 tackles and one TFL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.