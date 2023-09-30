When the Holy Cross Crusaders match up with the Harvard Crimson at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Crusaders will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-4.2) 62.3 Holy Cross 33, Harvard 29

Week 5 Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

In Crimson games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two Crusaders games (out of two) have hit the over this season.

Crimson vs. Crusaders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 41.5 20.5 44.5 13.5 38.5 27.5 Harvard 39.5 22 39.5 22 -- --

