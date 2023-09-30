The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-1) and the Harvard Crimson (2-0) play at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Holy Cross has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and 23rd-best in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game). With 405.5 total yards per game on offense, Harvard ranks 26th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 80th, allowing 379.5 total yards per contest.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Polar Park

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics

Harvard Holy Cross 405.5 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.0 (8th) 379.5 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (76th) 258.0 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.8 (6th) 147.5 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard this season. He has 295 passing yards (147.5 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 211 yards (105.5 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 248 yards (124.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 26 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Cooper Barkate has racked up 159 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Neville has caught seven passes and compiled 94 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka leads Holy Cross with 781 yards (195.3 ypg) on 58-of-85 passing with 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 361 rushing yards on 56 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Fuller, has carried the ball 53 times for 404 yards (101.0 per game), scoring nine times.

Jalen Coker has hauled in 24 receptions for 359 yards (89.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Justin Shorter has put up a 182-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 16 targets.

Quinton Gregory has a total of 58 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws.

