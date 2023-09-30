The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-1) and Harvard Crimson (2-0) square off at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 30, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN+. Holy Cross is favored by 16.5 points in the matchup. The contest has a point total of 57.5.

Holy Cross owns the 60th-ranked defense this year (350.8 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 456.0 yards per game. Harvard's offense has been thriving, piling up 39.5 points per contest (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 35th by giving up 22.0 points per game.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Venue: Polar Park

TV Channel: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs Harvard Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Holy Cross -16.5 -115 -115 57.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

Harvard won just two games against the spread last season.

In Harvard games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Last season, Harvard won one out of the three games in which it was the underdog.

Harvard had a record of , a 60% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by or more by sportsbooks last season.

Harvard Stats Leaders

Last season Aidan Borguet run for 1,170 yards (117.0 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Borguet contributed 62 yards and one touchdown on six grabs.

Charlie Dean hit the gridiron for 10 games last year, and piled up 2,097 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 59.6% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Dean scrambled for 53 yards (5.3 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Last season Kym Wimberly caught 51 balls on 46 targets for 603 yards and four touchdowns.

As a key contributor to the passing offense, Ledger Hatch compiled 397 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches.

On defense Thor Griffith, who was on the field for 10 games, posted nine tackles and five sacks.

Nate Leskovec, who played in 10 games, posted 4.5 sacks to go with six tackles.

In 10 games, Truman Jones registered 4.5 sacks.

Tyler Huenemann delivered 3.5 sacks to go with 4.5 sacks in 10 games.

