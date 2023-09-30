When the Holy Cross Crusaders match up with the Harvard Crimson at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Crusaders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-4.2) 62.3 Holy Cross 33, Harvard 29

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Patriot League Predictions

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have won twice against the spread this season.

Every Crusaders game has gone over the point total this year.

Harvard Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson won just two games against the spread last season.

The Crimson and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crusaders vs. Crimson 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 41.5 20.5 44.5 13.5 38.5 27.5 Harvard 39.5 22.0 39.5 22.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.