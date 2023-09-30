Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts is the setting for the Holy Cross Crusaders' (3-1) matchup against the Harvard Crimson (2-0) on September 30, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

On the offensive side of the ball, Holy Cross has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by compiling 456 yards per game. The defense ranks 60th (350.8 yards allowed per game). With 405.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Harvard ranks 26th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 80th, giving up 379.5 total yards per game.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Polar Park

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Key Statistics

Holy Cross Harvard 456 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.5 (116th) 350.8 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (13th) 259.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 258 (7th) 196.3 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (102nd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has been a dual threat for Holy Cross so far this season. He has 781 passing yards, completing 68.2% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 361 yards (90.3 ypg) on 56 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 404 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Jalen Coker has hauled in 24 receptions for 359 yards (89.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Justin Shorter has put together a 182-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 16 targets.

Quinton Gregory's five receptions are good enough for 58 yards.

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard this season. He has 295 passing yards (147.5 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 211 yards (105.5 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin's team-high 248 rushing yards have come on 21 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 26 receiving yards (13 per game) on two catches with one touchdown.

Cooper Barkate has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 159 (79.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.

Tyler Neville has put together a 94-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught seven passes on four targets.

