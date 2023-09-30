The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-1) meet the Harvard Crimson (2-0) at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 30, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN+. The Crusaders are favored by 16.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 57.5 for this matchup.

Holy Cross owns the 60th-ranked defense this year (350.8 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 456 yards per game. With 405.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Harvard ranks 26th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 80th, allowing 379.5 total yards per contest.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Polar Park

Polar Park TV Channel: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs Harvard Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Holy Cross -16.5 -115 -115 57.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Holy Cross Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross was 6-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Crusaders covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

There were seven Holy Cross games (out of 11) that hit the over last season.

Holy Cross won all nine of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

The Crimson have not been a bigger underdog this season than the moneyline set for this game.

The Crusaders have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka had 26 TD passes and four interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 57.5% of his throws for 2,491 yards (191.6 per game).

On the ground, Sluka scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 1,234 yards.

In 13 games, Jalen Coker had 50 catches for 914 yards (70.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

On the ground, Peter Oliver scored eight touchdowns a season ago and picked up 1,017 yards (78.2 per game).

Jordan Fuller ran for 536 yards (41.2 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games last year, Jake Reichwein delivered 7.5 sacks to go with three TFL and 12 tackles.

Liam Anderson had one interception to go with 18 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Walter Reynolds had 10 tackles and five interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Dan Kuznetsov had seven tackles, two TFL, and five sacks.

