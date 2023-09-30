Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Week 5 college football slate sure to please for fans in Massachusetts include the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Campus Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UMass (-1.5)
Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Polar Park
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
