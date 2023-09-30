The outings in a Week 5 college football slate sure to please for fans in Massachusetts include the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Stonehill Skyhawks

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

W.B. Mason Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Campus Field

Campus Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UMass (-1.5)

Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Polar Park

Polar Park TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

