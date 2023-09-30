The Merrimack Warriors should come out on top in their game versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-0.3) 45.2 Merrimack 23, Sacred Heart 22

Week 5 NEC Predictions

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

In Warriors one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

The Pioneers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times last season.

Warriors vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacred Heart 17.8 24.3 12 18 23.5 30.5 Merrimack 25.8 21.5 28 7 23.5 36

