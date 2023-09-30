NEC foes meet when the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Campus Field.

Sacred Heart is totaling 297.3 yards per game offensively this season (98th in the FCS), and is allowing 338 yards per game (54th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of points scored Merrimack ranks 56th in the FCS (25.8 points per game), and it is 28th defensively (21.5 points allowed per game).

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: NEC Front Row

City: Fairfield, Connecticut

Venue: Campus Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Key Statistics

Merrimack Sacred Heart 313.5 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.3 (82nd) 262.3 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (67th) 195 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (29th) 118.5 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (121st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker leads Merrimack with 474 yards on 38-of-83 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has run for 519 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Brendon Wyatt has collected 149 yards (on 24 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 184 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times.

Donovan Wadley has racked up 98 receiving yards (24.5 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

LJ Robinson's five receptions (on two targets) have netted him 66 yards (16.5 ypg).

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Rob McCoy has 274 yards passing for Sacred Heart, completing 48.9% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 24 carries.

Malik Grant has 394 rushing yards on 79 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Madison has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 211 yards (52.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng's team-high 107 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of four targets).

Payton Rhoades has caught nine passes for 85 yards (21.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ethan Hilliman has a total of 65 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws and scoring one touchdown.

