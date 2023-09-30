As of September 30 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 18th in the league.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Patriots are 18th in the NFL. They are way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Patriots were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 16th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

New England Betting Insights

New England hasn won once against the spread this season.

One of the Patriots' three games this season has hit the over.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Patriots have the 13th-ranked offense this season (342.7 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 270.3 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (270.3 points allowed per contest).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game), completing 64.8%, with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Jones also has run for 53 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 134 yards (44.7 per game).

Stevenson also has 10 receptions for 77 yards and zero scores.

Kendrick Bourne has 14 catches for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Hunter Henry has 13 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a key defensive contributor, the Patriots' Matthew Judon has delivered 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in his three games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.