Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) and the Boston Red Sox (77-83) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 30) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Orioles.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.16 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 45.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (764 total).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Tanner Houck vs Zach Eflin
|September 27
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Brayan Bello vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|W 3-0
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
|September 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Kyle Gibson
|October 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
