Boston Red Sox (77-83) will square off against the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (15-9, 4.86 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 55 out of the 80 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have gone 45-15 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 24-20 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Trevor Story 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Connor Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

