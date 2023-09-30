Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Stonehill Skyhawks square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Red Flash. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Stonehill vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Saint Francis (PA) (-1.5) 57.1 Saint Francis (PA) 29, Stonehill 28

Week 5 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

The Red Flash have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Skyhawks vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stonehill 18.3 36.3 17.0 51.0 18.7 31.3 Saint Francis (PA) 21.5 36.3 34.0 37.0 17.3 36.0

