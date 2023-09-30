Stonehill vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Stonehill Skyhawks square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Red Flash. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Stonehill vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Saint Francis (PA) (-1.5)
|57.1
|Saint Francis (PA) 29, Stonehill 28
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 5 NEC Predictions
Stonehill Betting Info (2022)
Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)
- The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).
- The Red Flash have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Skyhawks vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Stonehill
|18.3
|36.3
|17.0
|51.0
|18.7
|31.3
|Saint Francis (PA)
|21.5
|36.3
|34.0
|37.0
|17.3
|36.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.