The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at W.B. Mason Stadium in an NEC battle.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FCS (36.3 points allowed per game), Stonehill has played better on offense, ranking 91st in the FCS by putting up 18.3 points per game. Saint Francis (PA)'s defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 431.8 total yards per game, which ranks 22nd-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 78th with 319.3 total yards per contest.

Stonehill vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Easton, Massachusetts

North Easton, Massachusetts Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

Stonehill vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Stonehill Saint Francis (PA) 326.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.3 (64th) 432.8 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.8 (113th) 172.5 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.0 (88th) 154.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has thrown for 617 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead Stonehill, completing 51.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 62 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Jermaine Corbett has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 447 yards (111.8 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 12 passes for 99 yards.

This season, Tom Comella has carried the ball 25 times for 139 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Domercat has hauled in 18 receptions for 227 yards (56.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Noah Canty has been the target of 12 passes and compiled nine catches for 66 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per contest.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has thrown for 728 yards on 61-of-99 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 127 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 143 yards, or 35.8 per game.

Casey McKinney has hauled in 282 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dawson Snyder has put together a 199-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 10 targets.

Mekhi Workman has racked up 112 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

