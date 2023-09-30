Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Trevor Story and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .200.
- Story will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (15.4%), Story has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.274
|AVG
|.130
|.312
|OBP
|.193
|.425
|SLG
|.221
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|25/3
|K/BB
|26/6
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.
