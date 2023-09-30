Trevor Story and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .200.

Story will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (15.4%), Story has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .274 AVG .130 .312 OBP .193 .425 SLG .221 7 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 25/3 K/BB 26/6 6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings